SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SouthState by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SouthState by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 661,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,067. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

