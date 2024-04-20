SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 742,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

