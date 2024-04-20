SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.90. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2,344 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

