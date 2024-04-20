Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. 11,899,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

