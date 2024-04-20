StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Down 2.7 %

M stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 150,849 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.