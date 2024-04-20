StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

