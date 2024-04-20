StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
CVR opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.11.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
