Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,038.12 or 1.00010995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010855 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00102091 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001146 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.