Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.