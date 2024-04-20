Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.02

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $11.00. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 33,570 shares changing hands.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Increases Dividend
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
