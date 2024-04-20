Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.02

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $11.00. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 33,570 shares changing hands.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

