Tenset Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Tenset has a total market cap of $64.06 million and $3.42 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 158,176,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,642,830 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

