Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

