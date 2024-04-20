Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $280.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.70.

TSLA opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $146.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 102.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 82.5% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

