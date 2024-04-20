The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.