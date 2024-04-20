The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $530,918.48 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

