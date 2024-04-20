The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.50. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 6,769 shares traded.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

