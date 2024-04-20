The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. 6,745,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

