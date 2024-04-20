thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $4.93. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 681 shares changing hands.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.59). thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.