Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 366 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 23.1 %

SMCI stock traded down $214.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.65. 17,238,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $956.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

