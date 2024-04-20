Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 1,572,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,083. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

