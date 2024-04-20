TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Cap of $510.32 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $510.32 million and approximately $48.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 509,701,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

