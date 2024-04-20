Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,185,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

