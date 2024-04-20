United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

