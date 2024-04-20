United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

