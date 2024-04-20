Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,320,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,907,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 233,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.