Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 189.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $115.94. 1,043,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

