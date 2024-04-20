Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,267.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 9,366,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

