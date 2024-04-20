Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. 459,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

