Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.63. 457,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.