Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

