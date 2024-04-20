Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 7.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $74,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000.

VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

