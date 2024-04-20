Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $31,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

