Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $64.40 million and $8.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002279 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.