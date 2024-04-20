Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SM Energy worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. 1,456,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

