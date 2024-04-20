Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,290.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

