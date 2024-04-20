Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Shares of LLY traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $763.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $369.76 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

