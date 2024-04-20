Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. 1,043,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

