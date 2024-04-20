Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.