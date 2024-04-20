Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. HSBC raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.07. 1,918,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,317. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average is $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

