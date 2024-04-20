Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $129.38. 3,984,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

