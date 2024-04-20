Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

