Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.82. 1,966,962 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.