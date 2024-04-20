Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $193.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

