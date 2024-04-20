Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.19. 823,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,424. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

