Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in LKQ by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,015,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after buying an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in LKQ by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 1,171,225 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in LKQ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,233,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.12. 1,506,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,777. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.