Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,470,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $224,664,000 after buying an additional 1,131,087 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

INTC traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $34.20. 59,070,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

