Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

