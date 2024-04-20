Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $23,690.66 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.00772866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00130027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00181936 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00106292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,200,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

