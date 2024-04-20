Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.93

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and traded as low as $36.70. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 260,671 shares traded.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

