WFA Asset Management Corp Acquires 4,213 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. 22,325,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

