WFA Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 1,816,211 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.34. 3,799,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.